Cloud Computing in Life Sciences R&D Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

Over the last few decades, cloud computing has had a profound impact in life sciences industry by bringing efficiencies, allowing enterprise-wide agility, and boosting patient outcomes. Cloud computing solutions, especially software-as-a-service (SaaS) IT models, have reshaped promotional strategies of various life sciences companies and transformed modes of interaction with physicians. The disruptive technology is considered as the game-changer for life sciences can help their R&D functions to leverage the complete potential of cloud computing capabilities. The presence of mature cloud solutions that are focused on improving patient outcomes will foster their adoption in R&D activities and cumulatively drive the evolution of the life-sciences industry in the coming years.

The convergence of various technologies such as social media, advanced analytics, digital media, and Big Data with the cloud will lead life sciences companies to pour in more investments and facilitate their business expansion in emerging markets. Ultimately several companies using ‘cloud-first’ approach for R&D initiatives will open promising opportunities related to innovations in drug developments and personalized medicines.

The report offers actionable insights into major market dynamics and delineates the impact of prominent trends on influencing the adoption of cloud computing solutions by several life sciences companies. The analysis takes a closer look at the latest cloud technologies and outlines how their adoption has enabled companies to reap competitive advantages across the stakeholder ecosystem. An elaborate evaluation of the competitive landscape makes for an interesting read as research analysts not only describe the strategies of vendors and end users but also portrays the benefits early movers gain by moving their R&D functions on the cloud.

Global Cloud Computing in Life Sciences R&D Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market for cloud computing in life sciences R&D is primarily driven by a surge in multinational and multistate clinical trials, wide prevalence of chronic diseases in major regions, and researches in gene therapy. Innovations in drug making such as those for personalized medicines call for aggregation and consequent analysis of data from multiple external sources such as patients, physicians, and payers. This factor is spurring the demand for cloud computing solutions. Furthermore, a large number of clinical trials from various partners such as contract research organizations, academic institutions, and hospitals is anticipated to boost the market.

However, significant security concerns of patient data gathered through cloud-based model and lack of proper compliance with various industry regulations related to privacy have retarded the growth of the market to some extent. Nevertheless, increased customization of computing solutions to meet specific needs and the emergence of social media in cloud computing is expected to accelerate the adoption rate. In addition, the wide prevalence of chronic diseases in various regions have stimulated extensive R&D initiatives by companies for making targeted and novel therapies, unlocking exciting opportunities for the market players.

Global Cloud Computing in Life Sciences R&D Market: Regional Landscape

On the basis of geography, the cloud computing in the life sciences research and development market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Currently, North America leads the market. The growth is attributed to the presence of a robust research infrastructure, a well-structured regulatory framework, wide availability of funds, and significant advances in diagnostic technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase attractive prospects for the market players. Continual advances in healthcare infrastructure, increased government initiatives to boost R&D activities in major countries, particularly China and India are the factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the cheap availability of expertise and increased investments by global players in R&D are expected to accentuate the growth of the cloud computing in life sciences research and development market.

Global Cloud Computing in Life Sciences R&D Market: Vendor Landscape

Leading players are adopting cloud-based solutions to increase their output from their R&D pipeline. Prominent technology companies such as Oracle and IBM are offering data aggregation services to consolidate their market presence. Major companies vying for a significant share in the life sciences research and development market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Development Company, L.P., Intel Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

