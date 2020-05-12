Commercial Avionics Systems Market to Expand at 3.5% CAGR during 2016-2024, Increasing Demand for Real-time Data Triggers Growth

The vendor landscape in the global commercial avionics systems market is dynamic in nature with the presence of quite a few market players, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The primary factor that has been driving the global commercial avionics systems market is the increasing requirement for systems that can make precise and correct calculation of real time data for the aviation industry. It has been forecasted that the overall effect of this requirement would be very high in the years to come and is expected to influence and shape the market in a specific way.

Global commercial avionics system is anticipated to become more competitive in the next few years to come. Noted market players are estimated to put more focus on technologically advanced systems and innovation. It is also expected that there will be low cost entry in the global commercial avionics system market in the next few years which is lead to the foray of a number of new entrants.

Some of the prominent names that adorn the global market for commercial avionics systems are Avidyne Corporation, GE Aviation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Universal Avionics System Corporation, and United Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd amongst many others.

As per a market research report by Transparency Market Research, it has been forecasted that the global commercial avionics systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2016 – 2024.Expanding at such a growth rate, it is expected that the global commercial avionics systems market will reach a market value of US$25.34bn by the end of the forecast period.

Evolution of Aviation Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

Rapid evolution of the aviation industry, especially in developed economies such as North America and Europe is another factor that is driving the global commercial avionics systems market. Substantial opportunity for development and improvement are being offered to the market players of the global commercial avionics systems.

