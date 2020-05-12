Dairy Starter Culture Market is Prognosticated to Grab a Massive Chuck of Demand

Dairy starter culture refers to the microorganisms that are added to milk to derive the desired product quality, Daily starter cultures are added through the process of growth and fermentation of the microorganisms. The prominent usage of dairy starter culture is the production of lactic acid from milk sugar (lactose) which reduces the pH value thereby maintaining the thickness of milk, thereby fueling up the global dairy starter culture market. Apart from deriving the appropriate product, dairy starter culture also enhances the flavor by adding flavor compounds such as diacetyl. Owing to the ability to enhance the flavor and texture of the products, the global dairy starter culture market is expected to expand over the forecast period.

Dairy Starter Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to the health benefits such as protection of gastrointestinal infections, anti- carcinogenic effect, alleviation of constipation, lowering of serum cholesterol, strengthening the immunity system and antiallergenic qualities, through adding starter microorganisms to dairy products, the global dairy starter culture market is set to experience increasing demand in the near future. Growing consumer’s awareness and demand for healthy dairy products has driven the manufacturers to produce premium quality dairy products by the addition of dairy starter culture components. Addition of dairy starter culture impacts the flavor, texture and color of the dairy products thereby producing the desired quality. Thus, the increasing demand for producing the best quality dairy product, dairy starter culture market is expected to gain significant adoption during the forecast period.

However, addition of inferior quality and contaminated dairy starter culture components to dairy products can result into limited guarantee of attaining desired quality product which can be a major restraint for the global dairy starter culture market growth. During the production point, dairy starter culture requires low temperature storage facilities, but incidences such as power cuts can impact the quality of the microorganism thereby affecting the end product quality which is expected to hinder the growth of global dairy starter culture market.

Dairy Starter Market: Regional Segmentation

Geographical coverage for global dairy starter culture includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ),Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe accounts for the largest market share in global dairy starter culture market followed by North America and AEPJ.

Dairy Starter Market: Key Players

Key players in the global dairy starter culture market include Tetra Pak, Clerici-Sacco Group, DSM,CSK , LB Bulgaricum P.L.C., BDF Ingredients and others.

