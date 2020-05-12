Military Avionic Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2024

The avionic systems used on an aircraft consists of electronic systems that includes navigation systems, communication systems, display systems and management systems among others. Avionic systems are mounted on commercial as well as military aircrafts with almost same systems but the military avionic systems consists of vast array of sensors. These sensors are used to eye on the enemies weapons and deliver weapons during an operation. The military avionic systems plays a crucial role in performing combat operations as these avionic systems offers accurate communication facilities, navigation facilities and surveillance facilities.

The growing need for avionic systems in defense and military systems is due to the high demand for synthetic vision system. The synthetic vision system offers exceptional situational awareness to the pilot by using various databases such as geo political, obstacle hydrological and terrain. The synthetic vision system also employs an image generator mechanism, and a display. The avionic systems incorporated with synthetic vision systems uses GPS and inertial reference system to provide navigation solutions.

The synthetic vision systems in avionic systems is poised to fuel the market for military aviation systems. In addition, the security threats have grown across the globe, and due to this the demand for combat aircrafts with enhanced technologies including robust avionic systems is growing at an exceptional rate. Moreover, the military avionic systems caters the purpose of surveillance, mapping as well as reconnaissance. These factors are boosting the military avionic systems market over the years.

Increase in cost of raw materials needed to manufacturer the sensors or the avionic system is increasing the cost of the final product and this is hindering the market for military avionic systems. Moreover, complexities such as malfunction of certain sensors or display or GPS system hampers the avionic systems of the aircraft, which in turn limits the military avionic systems market. In addition, the complex technologies integrated into the avionic systems makes it difficult for the maintenance repair and overhaul personnel to maintain it over the time.

The manufacturers needs to design and develop the avionic systems that can be substituted over the years if required. The maintenance, repair and overhaul factor is restraining the market for military avionic systems. In addition, due to budgetary constraints, few countries favour in upgrading their existing aircraft fleets rather than purchasing of expensive systems in order to completely acquire new platforms. The up gradation of existing aircrafts is acting as an inhibiting factor to the market for military avionic systems.

Rise in use of avionic systems in the military unmanned aerial vehicles, increases the use of military avionic systems. The technological advancement in the avionics systems will result in rapid increase in use of military unmanned aerial vehicles which will help the market for military avionic systems to escalate at a faster rate. Another opportunity for the manufacturers of military avionic systems is to replace the old analog systems with latest technology avionic systems.

The military avionic systems market can be segmented by aircrafttypes, by application and geography. By aircraft types, the military avionic systems market is bifurcated as combat aircraft, transport aircraft, rotorcraft, and others. Based on application, the military aviation systems market is further sub segmented by flight control systems, by communication and navigation systems and by monitoring systems. Geographically, the market for military avionic system is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The key manufacturers of the military avionic systems includes Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France),BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Embraer SA (Brazil)

