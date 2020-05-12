Military Power Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2025

The military power solutions are used to power up the isolated outposts, electronic gadgets, machineries, and the military drones or UAVs too. The most prominent military power solutions used across the globe are the batteries, generators and solar power cells. The manufacturers of the military power solutions are constantly focusing on the development of the power solutions keeping in mind the rules and regulations set by the defense authorities.

The military power solutions market is poised to various advantages such as increasing demand for durable and maintenance free power solutions, growing need for portable power solutions, and rising defense electronic budget. The rising demand for durable power solution among the defense sector across the globe is due to the fact that sometimes the troops are deployed at isolated regions where electricity is generated using the power solutions.

And the maintenance free power solutions help the troops reduce the operating costs of these power solution which in turn is beneficial for the defense sector. In addition, the need for portable power solutions is growing rapidly as the portable power solutions can be carried anywhere irrespective of the location. The portable power solutions are the most demanding power solutions in the global defense sector. Moreover, the growing defense budget is increasing the interest among the defense sectors to adopt the power solutions in order to facilitate the military troops and machineries.

The military power solutions market faces growth challenges such as strict military regulations, high cost of deployment, and declining defense budgets in the developing or under developed countries. The strict rules set by the defense authorities are compelling the military power solution manufacturers to limit the characteristics of the power solutions. The costs involved in procuring the raw materials for the power solutions, is increasing the cost of final products which is limiting the defense forces to adopt the military power solutions. The declining defense budget in developing countries such as India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and African countries is impacting negatively on the market for military power solutions which in turn is limiting the adoption of military power solutions.

The potential opportunities for the growth of the market for military power solutions are growing demand for military drones, rising demand for soundless power solutions. The demand for military drones are increasing at a rapid rate, which is increasing the demand for power solutions as these military drones requires enduring power supply to operate properly. Moreover, the demand for soundless power solutions is rising at a rapid rate, as the sound emitted from different power solutions such as generators, or energy harvester help the enemies to locate the military outposts. The soundless power solutions would help the defense forces to power the electronics, machineries and the drones without revealing the area of the outposts.

The market for military power solutions is segmented on basis of type, wattage, source, end users and geography. The different types of military power solutions are portable military power solutions and non-portable military power solutions. Based on wattage, the military power solutions market is segmented as high power, medium power and lower power solutions. Batteries, solar power, generators, fuel cells, and energy harvesters are the key sources of the military power solutions. The end users of the military power solutions are air force, navy and the land forces. Geographically, the market for military power solutions is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

The major vendors in the market for military power solution market includes Energy Technologies Inc. (U.S.), SFC Energy AG (Germany), Denchi Power Ltd. (U.K.), Concorde Battery Corporation, Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saft Group S.A. (France), Enersys Inc. ( Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Arotech Corporation (U.S.), Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC (U.S.).

