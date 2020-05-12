Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market is touching new level | Burt’s Bees, Purity, Korres S.A., Bare Escentuals

Natural and Organic Cosmetics are made of natural ingredients that are available in nature such as roots, herbs, flowers, and essential oils. Organic cosmetic products are better for the environment because organic farming eliminates the use of synthetic chemicals and fertilizers that causes harm to human health. These cosmetics are used on the face, hair, and body to enhance individual personality.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Burt’s Bees, Inc. (United States), Purity Cosmetics, Inc. (United States), Korres S.A. (Greece), Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc. (United States), L’Oréal SA (France), Johnson & Johnson, Weleda AG (Switzerland), Arbonne International LLC (United States), Avon Product Inc. (United Kingdom), Coty Inc. (United States), Tata’s Natural Alchemy, LLC (India), L’Occitane en Provence (Luxembourg), Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation (United States), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), Yves Rocher (France), Aubrey Organics Inc. (United States), Procter & Gamble Co (United States) and Unilever Inc. (United Kingdom).

According to AMA, the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market is expected to see growth rate of 5.1% and may see market size of USD50.06 Billion by 2024.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In August 2018, L’oréal acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a German natural beauty company. The company’s natural cosmetics brand Logona and other brands such as Sante were added in L’oréal product portfolio.

In October 2017, Burt’s Bees launched a new beauty line ‘I Am Not Synthetic’ brand with an emphasis on natural ingredients. This product features women being empowered by the products and the natural ingredients used in those products.

Market Trend

Preference for Online Purchase by Consumer Due to Ease of Access to Wide Range Of Natual and Organic Cosmetics at One Place

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Natual and Organic Cosmetics

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Men’s Organic Cosmetics

Restraints

High Cost of Products

Challenges

Maintaining the Natural Properties of Ingredients

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrances, Makeup, Other), Application (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others)

Segmentation Overview

Advance Market Analytics has segmented the market of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market by Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, Skin Care are dominating the market and held 31.22% of market share in the year 2018 where as Fragrances stood as second largest market share and accounted for 24.48%.

On the basis of application, Female segment is dominating the market and held 64.74% of market share in the year 2018 where as Male segment stood as second largest market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

