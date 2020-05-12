Polypropylene Market to Scale to US$133.3 bn in Valuation by 2023

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer that is formed due to catalytic polymerization. Polypropylene is used across multiple domains such as packaging industry, automobile, medical industry, and construction among others. The fundamental property of polypropylene is the presence of organoleptic sensitivity with a high amount of transparency and gloss. This property comes in handy for the storage of meat, grains, fruits, dairy products, and vegetables. Polypropylene is also used in the packaging of detergents, toiletries, and condiments. Such a wide spectrum of applications is a key driving factor for the growth of the global polypropylene market.

Rising Environmental Concerns to Push Market Growth

There are some other key factors too that are influencing the growth of the global market. Use of polypropylene offers numerous advantages such as high impact resistance and low sealing. It is helping to drive the demand and thus the growth of the global polypropylene market. As mentioned earlier, polypropylene finds its applications across multiple domains and various activities. Such a large number of applications is expected to spur the growth of the global polypropylene market in the coming years. Polypropylene is mainly used for packaging and storing goods. It thus offers a viable and eco-friendly alternative to plastics. With growing environmental concerns related to the use of plastics, there is expected to be a great demand for polypropylene from the packaging and food and beverage industries. This will thus drive the growth of the global polypropylene market in the near future.

The competitive landscape of the global polypropylene market is a fragmented one. This is due to the presence of a high number of companies plying their trade in the market. Many of these companies are now deploying newer marketing strategies to attract a new customer base and create a solid brand name. This is expected to create stiff competition among the firms operating in the global polypropylene market. Some of the key companies in the global market for polypropylene include names such as Borealis AG, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Reliance Industries Limited among others.

With such developments occurring the global polypropylene market, the overall valuation is expected to reach the mark of US$133.3 bn by the fall of 2023. The research report on the polypropylene market projects that the market will exhibit an impressive CAGR of 5.70% for the mentioned forecast period of 2015 to 2023. Initially, polypropylene market stood at a valuation of US$81.6 bn back in 2014.

Asia Pacific Region to Emerge as Largest Contributor

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global market for polypropylene is divided into five major regional segments. These are Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Currently, the global market is ruled by the segment of Asia Pacific region. The region is projected to continue its dominance over the course of the forecast period as the demand for the product increases in countries such as Indonesia, China, and India.

