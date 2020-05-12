Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market :Rise in Demand for Sulfate-free Mild Formulations in Personal Care Products to Drive Market

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market was valued at US$ 137.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Rise in consumer preference for sulfate-free skin friendly products is likely to propel the demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate during the forecast period.

Increase in Demand for Sulfate-free Formulations in Personal Care Products to Drive Market

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a mild surfactant that offers excellent detergent properties. It is mild on the skin and leaves a soft after-feel. Extensive usage of sodium cocoyl isethionate as mild surfactant in hair care and skin care products has created opportunities for manufacturers of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Concerns regarding harmful effects of products containing alkyl sulfate and alkyl ether sulfate are also boosting the demand for mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl isethionate. Rise in urbanization, increase in disposable income of consumers, and growth in the fashion industry are major factors driving the demand for hair styling products and luxury hair beautifying products in the personal care industry. Consumers across the world are becoming increasingly aware about the products they are using and their effects. Rise in trend of using sulfate-free ingredients, especially in the hair care industry, has been augmenting the demand for products such as sodium cocoyl isethionate since the last few years.

Challenges in Formulation of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate and Limited Esthetic Appeal Hampering Market

Production of sodium cocoyl isethionate needs to be carried out in specially sealed plants. This increases the manufacturing cost. Sulfate-free products such as sodium cocoyl isethionate are costlier than their sulfate-based counterparts. Complexities in processing and high manufacturing costs are anticipated to hamper the sodium cocoyl isethionate market during the forecast period. Furthermore, liquid personal care products need to be viscous and clear. This is difficult to achieve with sodium cocoyl isethionate, as it provides an opaque appearance to products. This is also adversely affecting the esthetic appeal of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Needles/Flakes Type Segment to Dominate Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market

Based on type, the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market has been segmented into needles/flakes, powders, and granules. Needles/flakes is the major segment of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in terms of value and volume. This can be ascribed to the extensive usage of needles/flakes type of sodium cocoyl isethionate in soaps and cleansers. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The granules segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The powder type of sodium cocoyl isethionate is primarily used in applications such as liquid soaps and shampoos, wherein lower levels of fatty acids are required in final products. This segment is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Skin Care Segment Leads Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market

In terms of application, skin care is a prominent segment of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Sodium cocoyl isethionate is employed primarily in the preparation of bath soaps and cleansing products. The skin care application segment comprises a wide range of products such as shower gels, bathing bars, liquid cleansers, body washes, bubble baths, body peels, and shaving foams. Sodium cocoyl isethionate gives creamy, stable, dense foam, which is ideal for soft, smooth, and silky skin. Hair care is another dominant application segment. The shampoos sub-segment accounts for major share of the hair care segment of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Baby Care to Boost Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate

In terms of demand, the baby care segment held low share of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market in 2017. However, the segment is anticipated expand at a faster pace than other segments during the forecast period. Sodium cocoyl isethionate is popularly known as baby foam, as it is mild enough for usage in baby cleansers, personal hygiene products, and toiletries. It offers efficient cleansing as well as low odor. Sodium cocoyl isethionate does not dry the skin or hair. Thus, it is ideal for usage in the formulation of baby care products such as shampoos, cleansers, soaps, gels, and body bars. The segment is anticipated to provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period.

North America Dominates Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market

In terms of region, the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be a prominent region of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. The region is a significant producer as well as consumer of sodium cocoyl isethionate. The sodium cocoyl isethionate market in North America is driven by establishment of new R&D facilities and production sites, formation of joint ventures, and acquisitions in the anionic surfactant industry in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific are also key consumers of sodium cocoyl isethionate. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively smaller regions of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. However, the market in these regions is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the significant expansion in the personal care & cosmetics industry owing to macro-factors such as rise in disposable income of consumers.

High Degree of Competition among Market Players

High degree of competition exists among players operating in the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. The market is dominated by large players and is moderately consolidated. Key players account for large share of the market. Prominent players profiled in the report are Innospec Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

