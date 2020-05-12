Virtual Private Cloud Trends Assessment by 2022

Overview

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an evolving market and is expected to overtake the Private Cloud Market in the coming years. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus, providing a secure and personal data storage space to the users in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the small medium enterprises (SMEs) and small-medium businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secure as compared to other cloud solutions available in the market.

Market Analysis

Virtual Private Cloud Market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The need for low-cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions are hindering growth in the VPC market.

VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom and hospitality.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9749

Geographical segmentation

VPC market is analysed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is the largest VPC market with most of the leading industry players located in this region. The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to increased ICT infrastructure spending from the SMBs, SMEs and the government.

At present, VPC is witnessing growth mainly in the developed countries of Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

Segmentation by verticals

The Virtual Private Cloud Market is segmented by the following key verticals – BFSI, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, e-commerce, Telecom, Public and Others. Regional analysis for each vertical is included in the report.

Key Vendors

Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Jelastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Cloudyn. VMware was a forerunner in the private cloud market. Microsoft has a strong presence in the private cloud platform closely followed by IBM, HP and others. AWS does not focus much on private cloud.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies in the market such as VMware Inc., CSC, Google and Amazon.com Inc. Total 14 companies are covered.

Competitive benchmarking is done for the leading vendors based on key metrics- key offerings, business objectives, business strategy etc.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the VPC market such as cloud infrastructure vendors, public cloud vendors, large enterprises, SMBs, SMEs, universities and technology bloggers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional VPC trends

The report can also be tailored as per the specific info required by the users. The customization is available on countries, vendor profiles and industry verticals.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9749

The study covers and analyses the “Virtual Private Cloud” market globally. It brings out the key industry insights and provides an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and making informed decisions.

The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, Industry Pest analysis and Competitive landscape.

The report can be customized as per the user’s information needs. The customization is available on countries, vendor profiles and industry verticals.

Full View of Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/IR/virtual-private-cloud-market