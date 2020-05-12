Yacon Syrup Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast up to 2017 – 2027

The global Yacon Syrup market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Yacon Syrup market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

Yacon syrup market is segmented on the basis of application as sweetener and drizzler for food product. Yacon syrup is mostly used as sweetener in tea or coffee as it has the naturally sweet taste but it has fructooligosaccharide which gets eliminated from the body unabsorbed therefore people sensitive to sugar or diabetic people can have it to replace harmful sugar. Yacon syrup is perfect for using it as drizzler over food products such as yogurt, oats, and other prebiotic drinks. It also has prebiotic effects so it is beneficial for health.

Yacon syrup market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket, departmental stores, online stores, and retail outlets. This distribution channel help manufacturer to sell their digestive health food and drinks products and it also helps the consumer to buy digestive health food and drinks products according to their needs. Online stores are gaining the edge over other distribution channels as it is the easiest way to get the product at home after viewing the detailed description of the product and reviews of the product.

Yacon syrup market: Regional Outlook

Yacon syrup market is segmented on the basis of five key regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding japan, Japan and Middle-East and Africa. Peru and Brazil in South America are the largest producers of Yacon from which Yacon syrup is made. Yacon is produced in china, Czech Republic, united states and japan also. From these regions, yacon syrup is distributed to all over the world. Yacon syrup is loaded with the number of benefits so the demand for this product is rising in the market and manufacturers have already acknowledged this fact and are working harder to make the availability of yacon syrup in the global market during the period of 2017-2027.

Yacon syrup market: Drivers and Trends

In today’s world people are suffering from diabetes and sugar intolerance, for such people sugar is not advisable such people can have yacon to replace sugar in their tea or coffee. Yacon syrup can also be drizzled over food products to keep have a good taste. Yacon syrup also helps in weight loss by increasing metabolism rate. These factors are the prime drivers of Yacon syrup market and keeping the innovation on in this market sector. Number of people will be benefitted by using yacon syrup products.

According to latest trend people have become very health conscious and prefer to have healthy food products to stay fit. The restraint for this market is the availability of this product in the global market as it has maximum production in the South American regions only, rest of the world is dependent on these countries for yacon syrup as they have limited production or no production.

Yacon syrup market: Key Players

Key players having the major contribution to this market which is identified during forecasting are Ashapuri Organic Pvt. Ltd, Sunfood superfood, Genesis Today, PlanetBio and Naturelements healthcare.

