3-Phase Power Meter Market Potential Growth Share Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2026

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020– – QY Research has recently published a research report titled, [3-Phase Power Meter Market Research Report] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the 3-Phase Power Meter market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global 3-Phase Power Meter market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The various contributors involved in the 3-Phase Power Meter Market include manufacturers: PCE Instruments(Germany), Fluke(US), Flir Systems,Inc.(US), Microchip Technology,Inc.(US), Duncan Instruments(Canada), Omega Engineering(US), Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US), Century Control Systems,Inc. (US), GE Digital Energy(US), Setra Systems(US), Hioki(Japan), Extech Instruments(US), Autech Control Group(Australia), Mitsubishi Electric Automation,Inc.(US), EKM Metering Inc(US), Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation(Japan), Crown Point(UK), TES Electrical Electronic Corp.(TW), Toshiba Corporation(Japan), ABB Process Automation Division(US), Honeywell Analytics,Inc.(US), Jiangsu Linyang Electronics(China), Ningbo Sanxing Electric(China), General Electric(US), Itron Inc. (US), Melrose PLC.(UK), Wasion Group Holdings Limited(HK)

Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market: Segment Analysis

The 3-Phase Power Meter market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a 3-Phase Power Meter market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Market Size Split by Type:

Smart 3-Phase Power Meter, Digital 3-Phase Power Meter, Analog 3-Phase Power Meter

Market Size Split by Application:

Residential Commercial, Industrial, Others

Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global 3-Phase Power Meter market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents:

1 3-Phase Power Meter Market Overview

1.1 3-Phase Power Meter Product Overview

1.2 3-Phase Power Meter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart 3-Phase Power Meter

1.2.2 Digital 3-Phase Power Meter

1.2.3 Analog 3-Phase Power Meter

1.3 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Price by Type

1.4 North America 3-Phase Power Meter by Type

1.5 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter by Type

1.6 South America 3-Phase Power Meter by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa 3-Phase Power Meter by Type

2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players 3-Phase Power Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 3-Phase Power Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3-Phase Power Meter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 3-Phase Power Meter Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 PCE Instruments(Germany)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 PCE Instruments(Germany) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Fluke(US)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Fluke(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Flir Systems,Inc.(US)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Microchip Technology,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Duncan Instruments(Canada)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Duncan Instruments(Canada) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Omega Engineering(US)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Omega Engineering(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works,Inc.(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US)

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Century Control Systems,Inc. (US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 GE Digital Energy(US)

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 GE Digital Energy(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Setra Systems(US)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 3-Phase Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Setra Systems(US) 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hioki(Japan)

3.12 Extech Instruments(US)

3.13 Autech Control Group(Australia)

3.14 Mitsubishi Electric Automation,Inc.(US)

3.15 EKM Metering Inc(US)

3.16 Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation(Japan)

3.17 Crown Point(UK)

3.18 TES Electrical Electronic Corp.(TW)

3.19 Toshiba Corporation(Japan)

3.20 ABB Process Automation Division(US)

3.21 Honeywell Analytics,Inc.(US)

3.22 Jiangsu Linyang Electronics(China)

3.23 Ningbo Sanxing Electric(China)

3.24 General Electric(US)

3.25 Itron Inc. (US)

3.26 Melrose PLC.(UK)

3.27 Wasion Group Holdings Limited(HK)

4 3-Phase Power Meter Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 3-Phase Power Meter Application

5.1 3-Phase Power Meter Segment by Application

5.1.1 Residential Commercial

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America 3-Phase Power Meter by Application

5.4 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific 3-Phase Power Meter by Application

5.6 South America 3-Phase Power Meter by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa 3-Phase Power Meter by Application

6 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Market Forecast

6.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Smart 3-Phase Power Meter Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Digital 3-Phase Power Meter Growth Forecast

6.4 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast in Residential Commercial

6.4.3 Global 3-Phase Power Meter Forecast in Industrial

7 3-Phase Power Meter Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 3-Phase Power Meter Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 3-Phase Power Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

Continued..

