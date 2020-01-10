45th space wing to lift off for first time under the US Space Force

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The SpaceX lifting off satellites planned for January 6 will occur from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station located at Florida Space Coast. This marks the first lift-off to take place this year and the 45th inaugural lifting off Space Wing as among the United States Space Force.

The forty-fifth Space Wing, whose headquarters are in Patrick Air Force Base, Fla, supervises the planning and lifting of United States authorities and business satellites from the Cape Canaveral and controls the Eastern range. It belongs to one of the five Air Force space branches that have received an allocation to United States Space Force, where it started to work officially on 20 December, last year (2019). This came after President Donald Trump signed National Defense Authorization Act, which formed United States, Space Force, as its sixth arm of the armed forces.

The Branch leader, Brig General Doug Schiess, stated that the team is excited about the forty-fifth Space Wing, which will be one of the Space Force of United States. He

