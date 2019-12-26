5G Chipset Market By Deployment, Capability, Type and End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest 5G chipset market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America over the forecast period. The government in this region are taking several initiatives such as investment funding are undertaken by the players to promote entire semiconductor industrial growth. The growth of in this region is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002370/

Operation Frequency Insights

The 5G chipset market by operation frequency is segmented into sub-6 GHz, between 26 and 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. Sub-6 GHz segment dominates the 5G chipset market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 – 2027. With continuous development taking place for the deployment of 5G, required testing related to 5G chipset, equipment, and other devices is growing. Along with testing of these devices, it also creates several challenges for sub-6 GHz and millimeter frequencies.

Global 5G Chipset Market – Company Profiles

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global 5G Chipset Market – By Operation Frequency

1.3.2 Global 5G Chipset Market – By Product

1.3.3 Global 5G Chipset Market – By End-User

1.3.4 Global 5G Chipset Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. 5G Chipset Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. 5G Chipset Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid growth in the developments of smartphones

5.1.2 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices demanding for a more robust, reliable and lower latency communication network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns around spectrum harmonization for 5G on a global basis

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Encouraging Government support and investments in developing economies worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of new enterprise, industrial, and residential use cases in the near future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002370/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer