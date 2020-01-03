Accelerometer Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2024: Aeron systems , Honeywell ,Ixblue S.A.S., L3 Communications, Lord Corporation

Accelerometer is an electromechanical device or sensor that measures the physical acceleration experience by an object. Single and multi-axis models of accelerometer are used to detect magnitude and direction of proper acceleration, as a vector term, and can also be used to coordinated acceleration, vibrations, shocks, sense orientation (because direction of weight change) and failing in resistive medium. Accelerometer is commonly found various consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, smart-watches etc. and has various industrial and commercial applications. With continuous developing in technology and coupled with need for better efficiency the demand for accelerometer is expected to growth in forthcoming future.

The growing accelerometer market is driven by significant factors such as enhanced performance, small size, and low power consumption coupled with less cost. Further, increase in demand for consumer electronics, increase in demand for computer assisted driving in vehicles and high military spending is fueling the accelerometer market. However, these sensor sometimes causes complexity and errors which is hampering the growth of the market. With the rising trend of IoT (Internet of Things) and growing need for industrial automation is creating new opportunities for accelerometer market in forthcoming future.

Key players profiled in the report include Aeron systems Ltd., Honeywell Inc. ,Ixblue S.A.S., L3 Communications Inc., Lord Corporation, MEMSIC Inc. , SBG Systems S.A.S., Systron Donner Inc., Trimble Inc.

Vectornav Technologies LLC. The “Global Accelerometer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of accelerometer market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, application and geography. The global accelerometer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading accelerometer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global accelerometer market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as analog and digital. On the basis of end-users the market is sub-segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and others. Similarly, based on axis the market is segmented into 1-axis, 2-axis and 3-axis.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ACCELEROMETER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ACCELEROMETER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ACCELEROMETER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ACCELEROMETER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. ACCELEROMETER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. ACCELEROMETER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AXIS

10. ACCELEROMETER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. ACCELEROMETER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AERON SYSTEMS LTD.

12.2. HONEYWELL INC.

12.3. IXBLUE S.A.S.

12.4. L3 COMMUNICATIONS INC.

12.5. LORD CORPORATION

12.6. MEMSIC INC.

12.7. SBG SYSTEMS S.A.S.

12.8. SYSTRON DONNER INC.

12.9. TRIMBLE INC.

12.10. VECTORNAV TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

13. APPENDIX

