Achiote Powder Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2016 – 2026

According to a new market study, the Achiote Powder Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Achiote Powder Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Achiote Powder Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Achiote Powder Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

major players like Japan. And research and development in plant medicines sector is another market trend setter for achiote powder market due to its therapeutic properties.

Achiote Powder Market Drivers

Achiote powder is in high demand due to its applications in several industries. Principle factor driving market demand are continuous rising demand for natural colorants products due to rising regulations on uses of synthetic color agents in food and other materials by various governments. Also growing health consciousness in consumers and hence rising market demand for natural products based cosmetics and pharmaceutical products becoming another market driver for achiote powder.

In countries like Peru achiote powder uses and production is high as traditionally known for its medicinal properties. In Japan, Europe and North America markets achiote powder is highly sought due to high regulated uses of synthetic colorants. In Japan market the uses of synthetic colorants are banned and hence recent year’s Japanese market has grown as another major exporter of achiote powder. In Europe Netherlands and UK are the major users of achiote powder as a colorant for hard cheese and uses in margarine. In North America U.S. market is the major exporter of achiote powder from Peru.

Achiote PowderMarket Key Players:

Achiote tree has been traditionally grown and marketed in Latin American countries, however Peru and Kenya are the major exporters of the achiote powder.Small volume producers and exporters market includes the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Colombia, Angola in Africa, and India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines in Asia.

Key players operating in achiote powder market include Brownana Gh Ltd.,MG Natura Peru SAC, Mama Sita’s, Marven bio chem, Amerilure, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt.Ltd., Denton Spice Company, SENSIENT Pharmaceuticals etc.

