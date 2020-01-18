Activated Alumina Market : High Growth in the Water Treatment Infrastructures to Surpass US$ 1,400 Mn by 2027

The global activated alumina market was valued at more than US$ 900 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report titled ‘Activated Alumina Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) . Activated alumina is a highly porous and granular form of aluminum oxide. It is used as desiccant, adsorbent, and catalyst in oil & gas, water treatment, and chemical processing industries. Activated alumina is manufactured by dehydroxylating aluminum hydroxide. Activated alumina has high surface area, thus ensuring excellent adsorption abilities. Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions of the activated alumina market. The activated alumina market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period owing to the high growth in the water treatment infrastructures in the region.

Rising Investment in Water Treatment Infrastructure in Developing Economies to Drive Activated Alumina Market

Water scarcity across the globe is one of the major problems that the world is facing. Demand for water is increasing at substantial pace due to the increase in population across the globe. According to a report published by the United Nations 1.8 billion people are expected to be living in geographies with absolute water scarcity by 2050.

This estimate supports the fact published by The International Food Policy Research Institute, which estimates a 40% gap between the demand and supply of water across the globe over the next 15 years. Governments across the globe are investing in water treatment infrastructure and technologies fo counter these problems. For example, the Government of China allocates around US$ 110 Bn per year for environment protection and pollution control, which includes waste water treatment. GCC countries invested US$ 100 Bn, during the period from 2011 to 2016 to improve desalination technologies including solar energy, maximization of wastewater treatments, and water recycling.

Activated alumina is preferred as a point-of-use or point-of-entry water treatment device. Arsenic, lead, and fluoride are some major contaminants present in the water streams. Activated alumina helps remove these contaminants effectively. Thus, increase in investments in wastewater treatment and water recycling are anticipated to drive the demand for activated alumina in the near future.