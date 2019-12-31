Adrenal Gland Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2026

Adrenal Gland Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Overview

Adrenal glands are located on top of kidneys. The two primary types of adrenal gland tumors are adrenal cortical carcinoma and pheochromocytoma. Adrenal cortical carcinoma is cancer of adrenal cortex. Two types of tumor are associated with adrenal cortex: functioning tumor and non-functioning tumor. Functioning tumor is responsible for increase in the production of adrenal hormones, while non-functioning tumor does not affect hormonal production.

Adrenal cortical carcinoma is generally a secondary type of cancer. It occurs when another form of cancer spreads to the adrenal glands. Pheochromocytoma occurs most frequently in adults aged between 30 and 60. It is not life-threatening, but has 10% chances of being cancerous. High blood pressure is the most common symptom; however, excessive sweating, light-headedness, a fast and pounding pulse when standing, severe headache, rapid breathing, and other symptoms could also occur. Factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking are contributing to growth of the adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market.

Adrenal Gland Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented based on tumor type, treatment, test, end-user, and region. In terms of tumor type, the market can be categorized into pheochromocytoma, adrenal cortical carcinoma, and others (paragangliomas, etc.). Pheochromocytoma is an efficient catecholamine-secreting tumor of the adrenal gland medulla. Catecholamines include epinephrine, norepinephrine, and their derivatives.

Symptoms of pheochromocytoma include elevated blood pressure, elevated heart rate, flank skin, anxiety, weight loss, sweating, and headache. Within normal limits, epinephrine and norepinephrine hormones are responsible for regulating the heart rate and blood pressure. Excess production of catecholamine due to pheochromocytoma is a reason for high blood pressure with life-threatening and potentially serious difficulties such as stroke and heart attack.

Where adrenal cortical carcinoma forms in the outer layer of the gland that is involved in production of lifesaving hormones such as mineralocorticoids and glucocorticoids (aldosterone and cortisol) required for metabolism and stress management. Based on treatment, the global adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market can be classified into surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted cancer therapies, and others. In terms of test, the market can be divided into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray, positron emission tomography (PET) scan, and biopsy. Based on end-user, the global adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer centers, and others.

Adrenal Gland Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to rapid changes in lifestyle and availability of better treatment options. According to the American Cancer Society, adrenal tumors (most of which are benign adenomas) are found in 1 in every 10 people who undergo tests such as CT scan or MRI of the adrenal gland. According to Clinical Key, a health care website by Elsevier, Inc., prevalence of adrenal tumor is estimated to be around 2 cases per 100,000 individuals in the U.S. every year. Around 5% of adrenal incidentalomas are pheochromocytomas. Studies have also shown that about 25% of these are hereditary. Hence, increase in expertise in gene therapy could help in curbing cancer growth.

Adrenal Gland Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global adrenal gland tumor diagnosis and treatment market are HRA Pharma, ER Squibb & Sons LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GE Healthcare, WG Critical Care, LLC, David Bull Laboratories (Pty) Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer, SINOVISION Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Hitachi Medical Systems, NeuroLogica Corp., and Digirad Corporation.

