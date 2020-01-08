Aerogel Market Analysis by Share, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2021

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Aerogel is kind of mesoporous solid froth obtained by replacement of the fluid element of the gel with a gas. Aerogel is the world’s lightest solid and it has low thermal conductivity element makes it an absolute building lining material. Global aerogels market was estimated at USD 312.5 Million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,896.2 Million in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% over the forecasted year 2015 to 2021.

Market Size and Forecast

In 2015, North America aerogel market accounted for more than 60% of the global revenue share in 2015 and it is anticipated that it will grow at a healthy rate owing to growing demand from the automotive, aerospace and marine industries. Europe aerogel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% from 2015-2022 the market is anticipated raise owing to Severe guidelines for environment safety and building and construction strategies. Asia Pacific

