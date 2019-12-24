Aerospace & Defense Ducting Systems Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Ducting system are used in high as well as low temperature and pressure areas of the rotary and fixed winged aircraft for both military and civil applications. The low pressure ducting system are used in low pressure and temperature applications such as transition ducts, windscreen demisting, flight deck instrumentation cooling, cabin side wall riser duct, acoustic silencer, avionics ventilation, air conditioned supply and cabin recirculation. Most preferred materials in low pressure ducting system are stainless steel and titanium.

The major applications of this high pressure ducting system are engine bleed air, APU air intake and exhaust, thermal anti-ice system, engine starter duct system and fuel tank inerting system. High pressure ducting system are arrayed throughout the aircraft i.e. from engines, fuselage to the edges of the wings. The major players in this market uses high temperature metals like stainless steel, titanium and composite to offer absolute optimum ducting system solutions. Composite materials is likely to advance market traction over the next couple of years by replacing metals.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand of aircraft in the emerging countries. Countries like China, India, Brazil, and Korea among others are the fewer countries that are bolstering the demand of aircraft that results in the demand of aerospace ducting system. Advancement in technology is also an important factor bolstering the demand of aerospace and defense ducting systems in global market.

The competitive analysis embraces market share of companies in the aerospace ducting system market. The effect of drivers and restraints are evaluated and their impact on the market throughout the study is given to provide an exhaustive insight of the market. Industry trends and technology are also deliberated, which will deliver the latest information pertaining to joint ventures and advanced technology amongst the aircraft ducting system providers.

The global aerospace and defense ducting system market is bifurcated based on aircraft type into regional aircraft, commercial aircraft, helicopter, general aviation and military aircraft. Commercial aircraft is likely to have the highest market revenue share in the global aerospace and defense ducting system market during the forecast period. On the basis of duct type, the market is bifurcated into rigid, semi rigid ducts, flexible ducts among others. Based on application, the market is segmented into airframe, engine and others. Based on pressure type the market is segregated into low pressure ducting system and high pressure ducting system. By materials, the market is segregated into stainless steel and alloys, titanium and titanium alloys, composites and others.

The geographical split of the market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America held the highest market revenue followed by Europe and Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing region in this market due to the shifting focus of the major aircraft manufacturers towards Asia Pacific region. China and India are the key countries for the growth of this market in this region. Increasing count of aerospace production and assembly sites is stimulating the demand of fluid conveyance system in Europe.

The supply chain in the global market includes fluid conveyance system manufacturers, raw material manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, aircraft engine OEMs, and airline companies. The important aerospace engine manufacturers are General Electric, CFM, Pratt & Whitney Aviation Engines, and Rolls Royce. The major aircraft OEMs are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bombardier, ATR, Embraer, Cessna and Gulfstream.

The key players in the global aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market are Arrowhead Products (U.S.), GKN Plc (U.K.), Meggitt Plc (U.K.), Stelia Aerospace (France), AIM Aerospace (U.S.), Eaton Aerospace (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Senior Aerospace (U.K.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), ITT Aerospace (U.S.), Flexfab (U.S.), and Unison Industries (U.S.). Long term contracts, new product development and collaboration with OEMs are the important approaches implemented by the key players to advance competitive edge in the market.

