Agile Development and Testing Services Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Forecast by 2024

Agile can be defined as the ability to move fast, think quickly and to give solutions to problems. Considering the rapid technological development taking place, businesses today need to be dynamic, be able to achieve faster-time-to market and at the same time reduce costs. Technology is a critical factor on which success of a business depends. This calls for IT to be innovative, reliable and adapt to changing requirements. Agile software development are methodologies in which needs and solutions evolve by collaboration between cross – functional teams. Agile development promotes a disciplined approach to processes and involves checks and adaptions at various stages of software development.

This calls for accountability and results in encouraging the use of best engineering practices, resulting in rapid delivery of quality software and business approaches aligned with customer needs. Any software development following the concepts outlined in the Agile Manifesto is agile software development. This manifesto was developed by prominent figures in the IT software industry and reflects on the approaches to software development which yield best results. It emphasizes on individual interactions, customer collaboration, continuous testing and improvement. With new capabilities leading to new challenges, IT is leaning towards becoming more agile.

With the proliferation of technology, devices and applications, the services behind them have great importance, resulting in IT industry requiring to increasingly manage the services it provides. This, coupled with the requirement to deliver more value is likely to drive the growth of agile development services. Agile development prioritizes customer satisfaction. It emphasizes delivery of valuable software and adapts to change in requirements even in the later stages of software development. Enterprises in the IT industry must follow stiff deadlines without compromising on quality, hence increasing number of organizations are moving towards adopting the agile method of software development. As agile helps in predicting the costs along with the delivery schedule time, customers are increasingly demanding IT service providers implement the agile approach. This approach also allows seamless integration of IT with a business, further fuelling its growth. However, organizations often face difficulties in transitioning from traditional methods of development to agile development. IT services providers may face difficulties in implementing the agile approach due to the lack of solid understanding of the processes involved in agile development. As a consequence, expected value might not be delivered, the costs may increase and the project schedule might be affected. It is of upmost importance for the IT service providers to overcome these hindrances to achieve smooth transition from traditional development to agile development.

