Agricultural Robots Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2025

Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control,[1][2][3] cloud seeding,[4] planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3646651

Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.

The global Agricultural Robots market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agricultural Robots in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agricultural Robots manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco Corporation

Agjunction

DJI

Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Lely Holding

AG Leader Technology

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Autocopter Corp

Blue River Technology

Auroras

Grownetics

Autonomous Tractor

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3646651

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Other Robots

Segment by Application

Harvesting Management

Field Mapping

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-agricultural-robots-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Agricultural Robots

1.1 Definition of Agricultural Robots

1.2 Agricultural Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

1.2.3 Milking Robots

1.2.4 Automated Harvesting Systems

1.2.5 Driverless Tractors

1.2.6 Other Robots

1.3 Agricultural Robots Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Robots Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Harvesting Management

1.3.3 Field Mapping

1.3.4 Dairy Farm Management

1.3.5 Soil Management

1.3.6 Irrigation Management

1.3.7 Pruning Management

1.3.8 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

1.3.9 Inventory Management

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Agricultural Robots Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Agricultural Robots Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Agricultural Robots Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Agricultural Robots Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Agricultural Robots Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Agricultural Robots Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Agricultural Robots Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer