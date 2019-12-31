Air Dryers Market To 2027 Growth Opportunities and Forecast

An air dryer is a machine that helps to suck in and significantly reduce the moisture content of ambient air. Air dryers are commonly found in a wide range of industrial and commercial facilities in various end-use industries.

Major focus on increasing the efficiency of production in order to remain competitive in the market is expected to boost the demand for air dryers. End-use industries such as food & beverages, general manufacturing, and healthcare require dry and clean air for regular and swift operations. Presence of impurities may cause damage or clogging of the delivery systems. Superior quality of air is one of the topmost priorities of these end-use industries. Hence, increased demand for compressed air in industries is projected to propel the global air dryers market in the forecast timeframe.

Rapid industrialization in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to drive the growth of the air dryers market. Further, incorporation of sensor technology is anticipated to drive the air dryers market during the forecast timeline. Improving manufacturing process, energy-saving, noise reduction, and overall enhancement of system reliability are contributing to the increased demand for air dryers.Rising cost of electricity while using air dryers is expected to hamper the growth of the air dryer market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing capital expenditure on machineries makes them less ideal for buying. Customers as a result tend to acquire machinery on a rental basis which helps them save on capital and maintenance cost. These factors may hinder the air dryers market during the forecast spell.

The global air dryers market can be segmented based on product, application, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the market is classified into refrigerated air dryers, membrane air dryers, desiccant air dryers, and deliquescent air dryers. Based on application, the market is divided into processed air, breathing air, plant air or shop air, and instrument air. In terms of end-use, the air dryers market can be segmented into chemical, paper, food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, industrial, construction, aerospace, electronics, and steel.

Chemical industry is expected to dominate the global air dryers market during the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to the substantial presence of chemical companies across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online channel and offline channel. In terms of geography, the global air dryers market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global air dryers market during the forecast period. Product demand is high in this region due to the significant presence of end-user industries. Countries such as India, China, and Japan have undergone significant growth in the last few years. Moreover, rapid development of chemical & pharmaceutical industries in China and India is expected to further propel the global air dryers market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is witnessing noteworthy growth due to the increased usage of air dryers in various OEM industries.

The global air dryers market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various vendors. Companies with advanced technologies and better financial resources have the tendency to develop innovative products which offers a challenge to competitors in the market. Therefore, it becomes essential for all vendors to stay abreast of advanced technologies that could potentially affect the competition in the market. The large vendors with international reach are also adopting several other strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Key vendors in the air dryers market are Eaton Compressor, Atlas Copco, Donaldson Company, Anest Iwata, and Ingersoll-Rand. Other prominent players include Gardner Denver, Beko Technologies, SPX Flow, Parker Hannifin, Chicago Pneumatic, SMC, MTA, Hangzhou Risheng Decontamination Equipment, Kaeser Kompressoren, Bossman Instruments Technology, Quincy Compressor, and Schulz.

