Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, Airbus Group, General Dynamics

The airborne fire control radar market is driven by the rise in transition towards AESA-based systems, growth in security concerns due to territorial conflicts, and increase in military spending across the globe. Airborne fire control radar identifies the position (coordinates) of a target and provides data that is used to determine the target trajectory and its continuous position. Airborne fire control radar detects the target and estimates the target range, range-rate, azimuth angle, and elevation angle.

Key players profiled in the report include Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, Airbus Group, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

High advancements in recent years in radar technologies has resulted in more flexibility of the tools as well as the development of active electronically scanned array (AESA) in the airborne fire control radar systems. International events impact the growth of the market; therefore, the increasing possibility of future conflicts would require rapid deployment of equipment to the battlefield. Countries have started to invest heavily in the defense sector, which fuels the market growth. However, the rise in cyber warfare and incapability of radar in detecting stealth technologies may impede this growth.

The world airborne fire control radar market is segmented on the basis of its frequency band and geography. By frequency band, it is divided into S-band, X-band, and Ku/K/Ka-band. Further, by geography, it is categorized into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Brazil).

The key companies profiled in this report are Thales Group, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the airborne fire control radar market along with current trends and future estimations, and dynamics to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 RADAR MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 RADAR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILE

6.1. Northrop Gruman Corporation

6.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3. SAAB AB

6.4. Rockwell Collins Inc.

6.5. Thales Group

6.6. Kelvin Hughes

6.7. L-3 Communications Holdings

6.8. General Dynamics Corporation

6.9. Dassault Group

6.10. SRC Inc.

