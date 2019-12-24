Alcoholic Dairy Bases Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Alcoholic dairy bases are those cream bases which are mixed with little quantity of alcohol such as rum, whiskey, etc. This addition of an alcoholic ingredient gives a strong flavor to the dairy-based cream. Alcoholic dairy bases contain sodium caseinate, which acts as an active emulsifying agent and holds almost 45% fat into it. Alcoholic dairy bases are widely used to make alcoholic beverages such as cream liqueur. Alcoholic dairy bases are also used in the bakery and confectionery industry for making cakes, chocolates, etc. An increasing number of individuals across the globe are consuming alcoholic drinks and alcohol-based products, due to which the demand for alcoholic dairy bases has increased, owing to this, manufacturers are also focusing on launching of alcoholic dairy bases associated with variety of flavors in order to enhance their sales over time and attract a large consumer base.

Alcohol-based confectionary consumption: A tradition

People in European countries are familiar with the collective taste of alcohol and toffees. Many countries in Europe have a ritual of consuming liquor-filled or liquor flavored chocolates, during vacations. The consumption of these chocolates among European families is so typical that for children these confectionary item means festival. In Northern European countries, chocolate is often used to promote alcoholic beverages. One of the very prominent examples for consumption of alcohol flavored food is ‘Malibu-flavored’ chocolates, by Turin, which are available across the Netherlands. Some varieties also come with a Jack Daniels flavor. People of Netherlands have a tradition of consuming ice cream containing alcoholic dairy bases, which includes 3.9% alcohol and is available in a variety of flavors, including Tequila & Lime, Red Vodka Energy, among others. Therefore, the global alcoholic dairy bases market is expected to grow in Europe, which is strongly supported by culinary traditions. Although the government in the region have made attempts to ban confectionary containing alcoholic dairy bases as it runs the risk of familiarizing children with the taste of alcohol, a total ban could not be implemented. Therefore, the content of alcoholic dairy bases in these food items is highly regularized. For instance, in the Netherlands, ice creams containing an alcohol content of above 14.5% are not allowed to sell in the market.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global alcoholic dairy bases market are Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Döhler GmbH, Frutarom Industries Ltd. Firmenich International SA, Kerry Group plc, Sensient Flavors International, Inc., and Symrise AG among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

There are different types of consumers, who prefer products as per their need of consumption such as young population around the world would prefer fusion flavors and products, which are trending in the market, while the elderly population would always prefer those products, which are vintage, specifically which are traditional and healthy. Thus, manufacturers could focus on a particular consumer segment to serve the products containing alcoholic dairy bases. Likewise, a combination of alcoholic dairy bases flavors or fusions is gaining popularity, currently. These alcoholic dairy bases flavors are a mixture of two or more flavors combined in one product. Such alcoholic dairy bases flavored products are gaining popularity among consumers to a significant extent. Consumer preference is shifting towards a unique blend or new combination such as alcoholic lemon drink, alcoholic grapefruit flavor, alcoholic raspberry flavor, almond milk and vanilla, and others. Owing to changing consumer habits and demands, manufacturers should also concentrate on whether to make branded goods, private-label products or both of them. The companies could also focus on distribution channels and which channel to prioritize.

