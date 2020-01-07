Amazon Kuiper R&D Headquarter has plans to concentrate on satellite development.

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Amazon has desired to have the satellite and space area for relatively some period now in an intention to discover the opportunities in this specific field. The company has put plans to launch a network of about 3,236 satellites in outer space to develop a unified system, said Project Kuiper.

Besides the 3,236 satellites will develop three phases at three layers in the earth’s orbit, the first one launch will have 784 satellites at an altitude of 590 kilometers from the planet the second one at 1,296 at the height of 610 kilometers and the third ones will be 1,156 satellites at an altitude of 630 kilometers

Other than the Kuiper AWS agreement with iridium communication, IRDM to create a satellite-based network referred to as cloud connect for IoT applications is unremarkable. To add on the above, AWS relationship with Lockheed Martin (LMT) for the introduction of new Ariel services by uniting it with the ground station services of AWS with Lockheed Martin’s Verge Ariel network as an excellent positive

