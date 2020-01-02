Amusement Parks Market – Global Industry to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019-2025



An amusement park is a park that features various attractions, such as rides and games, as well as other events for entertainment purposes. A theme park is a type of amusement park that bases its structures and attractions around a central theme, often featuring multiple areas with different themes. Unlike temporary and mobile funfairs and carnivals, amusement parks are stationary and built for long-lasting operation. They are more elaborate than city parks and playgrounds, usually providing attractions that cater to a variety of age groups. While amusement parks often contain themed areas, theme parks place a heavier focus with more intricately-designed themes that revolve around a particular subject or group of subjects.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057480

The North American and the European amusement parks markets are anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increasing per capita disposable income along with presence of major theme-based parks in the focused regions. Walt Disney World in Florida is considered as the most visited theme park in the world. Dubailand, an amusement park currently being constructed in Dubai is expected to be the largest theme-based park in the world. In India, Imagica, an amusement park owned by Adlabs, has surged in popularity. Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Lotte World (South Korea), Everland (South Korea), Tokyo Disney Resort, and Universal Studios in Japan are some of the most visited amusement parks in Asia Pacific.

In 2018, the global Amusement Parks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Amusement Parks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Amusement Parks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Disney Parks and Resorts

Universal Studios Theme parks

OTC Parks China

SeaWorld Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Science Theme-based Parks

Music/Art Theme-based Parks

Other Themes

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adult

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2057480



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Amusement Parks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Amusement Parks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer