Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Growth Rate by Application, Regions and Product Type 2017-2023

Analog-to-Digital Converters Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

A digital circuit consists of microprocessors that are capable of processing only on digital signals, but not in the analog form. An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic component that accepts analog (continuous) input and transforms it into digital (discrete) output. Such types of ADCs are placed at the front-end of any digital circuit, which processes analog signals from the exterior world. For example, a microphone converting the human voice into digital format.

The ADC market is positively impacted by the growing disposable income and increasing technological advancements, which fuel its growth. However, the complex design of the device impedes this growth. Furthermore, adoption of digitization of work processes by government in emerging economies, and continuous competitive pressure for high performance and enhanced efficiency of the device are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global analog-to-digital converters market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, it is divided into pipelined ADC, integrating ADC, successive approximation ADC, delta-sigma ADC, and others (ramp ADC/flash ADC). The applications discussed in this report are consumer electronics and industrial. Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

Key players operating in the market are Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Adafruit Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, and Diligent Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global analog-to-digital converters market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a better coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

