Anti-graffiti Coatings Market Trends, Type, Segmentation, Analysis and Outlook 2018 – 2028

Specialty manufacturers in anti-graffiti coatings market world over have been focusing on unveiling formulations that are easy to apply, versatile with various substrates, and have higher performance attributes. Along with them, coating manufacturers have reaped lucrative gains from the rising demands for an array of anti-graffiti solutions in the construction industry. The demands have been underpinned by the growing incidence of graffiti vandalism in residential and commercial constructions. Demands for durable and cost-effective anti-graffiti protective coatings have come from the industry especially in regions undergoing sheer pace of urbanization.

The wide range of applicability of graffiti protection systems in the building and construction industry is propelling growth of the anti-graffiti coatings market. Over the past few years, such coatings have formed part of long term graffiti protection, especially suitable for concrete protection. Their extensive application for protecting heritage and places of historical interest is fuelling the expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings market.

Anti-graffiti paint systems that need minimal equipment and have long-service life are gathering popularity in various applications, including transportation sector. End users are increasingly willing to forgo the cost factor to adopt permanent anti-graffiti paints. This has spurred revenue generation prospects of the anti-graffiti coatings market.

New Chemistries to Focus on Durability and Applicability of Anti-graffiti Coatings

Chemical companies striving for getting a stronghold in the anti-graffiti coatings market have focused on research on improving the chemistries of the coating formulations. They are also benefitting from studies in material sciences that expand their understanding of the mechanisms of the release agents used in commercial paints. All these industry moves have opened new avenues in the anti-graffiti coatings market.

Careful consideration is evident in the durability of the substrates and coatings in the recent slew of products in the market. Products that resist aggressive weathering conditions are gaining popularity. Paints with such chemistries are particularly relevant in the application pertaining to protecting cultural heritage. The demand for formulations that enable the facility managers an efficient graffiti removal with minimal modification of the historic substrate is key factor reinforcing uptake in the anti-graffiti coatings market. In this regard, the use of accelerated weathering tests in the product development stage has earned popularity.

The anti-graffiti coatings market has also evolved on the back of widespread application of such formulations in public transportation over the past few decades. The rise in cases in disfiguring of vehicles from graffiti vandalism has spurred the demands.

Researchers around the world are coming out with new approaches to enhance the safety profile of anti-graffiti coatings in the construction industry, particularly when they need to be applied to built heritage structures. This is cementing the potential in the anti-graffiti coatings market.

Environmental Concerns Pave Way to Innovations

A notable impetus to the growth in the anti-graffiti coatings market has come from growing environmental concerns of the currently available commercial products. Need for reducing the ill effects on environments, mainly due to the presence of volatile organic compounds, is propelling innovations in chemistries of the paints being developed by various players. To this end, water-based anti-graffiti coatings have gathered notable steam among end users of the anti-graffiti coatings market.

Stridently, top manufacturers are also focusing on reducing the toxicity of anti-graffiti coatings. In recent years, they have launched an array of environmental friendly coatings, which has helped them to rise in stature in the competitive landscape. Some of the key players in the anti-graffiti coatings market are Axalta Coating Systems, SEI Industrial Chemicals, Teknos Group, 3M, Evonik Industries, and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

