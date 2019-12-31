Anti-money Laundering Service Market – Global Industry to Record Significant Growth in the Near Future 2019-2025



Financial institutions including banks seek anti-money laundering (AML) services for meeting their diverse regulatory compliance needs, with focus on mitigating the risk in AML environments. In face of burgeoning transactions globally, AML regulations are becoming stricter than before. Evolving domestic and international AML acts has helped increase the pace of the market growth over the past several years. AML providers are constantly expanding their infrastructures particularly AML software and adding new approaches to their armamentarium to meet the changing clients’ needs. Key infrastructures they focus on are currency transaction reporting (CTR), customer identity management, and compliance management. Growing numbers of AML programs have helped the market expand its outlook. During the assessment period of 2019-2025 the market is expected to rise at a healthy clip.

In 2018, the global Anti-money Laundering Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Bankers Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

