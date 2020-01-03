Antithrombin Market Demand by 2026 – Leading Players exonbio, GREEN CROSS CORP., Helena Laboratories (UK) Limited, MyBioSource

Global Antithrombin Market report provides the segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is detailed through a chapter which has been worded with careful thought to the advancing market dynamics. This market research report also includes a chapter on companies which includes their profiles. This chapter details the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future. The Antithrombin Market report includes thorough analysis on the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles.

Global Antithrombin Market By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics), Source (Human, Goat Milk, Others), Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global antithrombin market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 496.68 million to an estimated value of USD 749.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of antithrombin as combined therapy.

A few of the major competitors currently working in the antithrombin market are LFB USA, Grifols, S.A., Shire, CSL Limited, Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Lee BioSolutions, Diapharma, Scrippslabs, com. Koliber Biosciences, exonbio, GREEN CROSS CORP., Helena Laboratories (UK) Limited, MyBioSource, Siemens, Aniara Diagnostica.

Market Definition:

Antithrombin is the small glycoprotein which is usually developed when the enzymes of coagulation system are deactivated by the liver. Its main function is to stop the blood clotting by immobilizing the thrombin protein, increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and hereditary antithrombin is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and hereditary antithrombin deficiency is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High price of the antithrombin is the major factor to restraining the market.

Presence of alternatives of antithrombin is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Antithrombin Market

By Application

Therapeutics

Research

Diagnostics

By Source

Human

Goat Milk

Others

By Dosage Form

Lyophilized

Liquid

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. announced that there ACOALAN injection 1800 has received manufacturing and marketing approval (MMA) in Japan from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. This injection is specially designed to avoid the infection caused by human blood. The main aim is to provide people new technologies which can help them to get better life and health.

In March 2015, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they have acquired XO1 Limited who develops the anti-thrombin antibody ichorcumab. The main aim is to expand the Janssen cardiovascular portfolio.

Competitive Analysis:

Global antithrombin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antithrombin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

