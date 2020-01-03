Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023 | Now Available at Researchmoz.us
The G8 Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market. Includes Market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
– The G8 countries contributed $2,37,144.1 million in 2018 to the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $2,62,169.4 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 2% over the 2018-23 period.
– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the apparel & non-apparel manufacturing industry, with market revenues of $1,00,338.3 million in 2018. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $46,951.0 and $22,739.4 million, respectively.
– The US is expected to lead the apparel & non-apparel manufacturing industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,11,845.5 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $52,019.5 and $24,922.6 million, respectively.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market players G8 operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 apparel & non-apparel manufacturing Market with five year forecasts
– Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
