Artemis Lunar traces 2019 Schedule as NASA Intends the Assignment of going from Moon to Mars 

In 2019, the NASA agency celebrated the 50th birthday of the agency’s Apollo 11 Moon Landing. It marks the most memorable occasions in space explorations, at the same time making very significant progress towards placing the first woman as well as the next man on the moon come 2024. This performs under the Artemis Program.

Over and done with the Moon to the Mars exploration approach by America, Artemis gained dual-party aid this year among associates of the Congress, the United States aerospace entity. Others were Canada, Japan and Australia as well as associates of the European Space Organization.

Jim Bridenstine, who is the manager of NASA, stated that this year (2019) would remain to memory to them. It is the year that the Artemis program became an accomplishment to the members. The United States business and intercontinental corporations developed the space journey hardware as a way of giving them a hand. In addition, NASA had teams all over the globe, which came together like never before to immediately explore

