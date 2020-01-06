Articulate Arm Machines Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2027

Articulate Arm Machines Market – Introduction

Articulate arm machines are type of portable CMM (coordinate measuring machine). The articulate arm machines are come up with the multi-axis arms and these are comparatively light in weight and hence can be placed and moved in several directions to achieve high flexibility in measuring diverse parameters. Hence the demand for portable articulated arms is more as compared to fixed coordinate measuring machine configurations. The articulated arm machines are mainly used for applications limited to various end users such as automotive, aerospace, military, medical, animation and electronics.

Articulate Arm Machines Market – Competitive Landscape

Hexagon AB

Founded in 1992, Hexagon AB is headquartered in Cobham, Europe. Hexagon AB is a leading provider of sensor, software and autonomous solutions. The company’s manufacturing intelligence division is specialize in providing metrological and manufacturing solutions. The technologies offered by company enables manufacturers to take control of quality at all the important stages of their process. Hexagon AB has 4.22 Bn revenue and has approximately 20,000 employees operating through 50 countries.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Incorporated in 1992, FARO Technologies, Inc. is based in Lake Mary, Florida. The company is global leading provider of 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology products. The company’s wide range innovative solutions enables high-precision 3D capture, measurement and analysis across various end-use industries such as engineering, manufacturing, construction, and among others. The company serves globally with its operating units in U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Canada, U.K., France, Poland, Spain, Singapore, Turkey, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Australia.

Renishaw plc.

Incorporated in 1973, Renishaw plc.is located in Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. The company is world leader in providing engineering and scientific technology solutions mainly for precision measurement and healthcare. Renishaw plc is expertise in the field of 3D printing. The company serves 36 countries with its 80 functioning units. In the FY year 2018, the company achieve US$ 746.14 million revenue of which 95% was due to exports.

Carl Zeiss AG

Founded in 1846, Carl Zeiss AG company has global presence with headquarters in Oberkochen, Germany. The company mainly operate through its 4 segments such as industrial quality & research, medical technology, consumer markets and semiconductor manufacturing technology. Carl Zeiss AG is expertise in optics and optoelectronics fields of operation. The company offers high edge innovative solutions, medical technology solutions and microscopy solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery, the life sciences and materials research and industrial metrology and quality assurance. Carl Zeiss AG achieve 6.42 billion revenue in year 2018.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Established in 1934, Mitutoyo Corporation is based in Kanagawa Japan. The company has two main business segments such as manufacturing and sales of precision measuring instruments. It generated US$ 1220.65 million revenue in 2018 from product sale. Mitutoyo Corporation has developed close-knit network in all high growth regions. The company also provide training to the professionals who use measuring instruments.

Some of the key players operating in the global articulate arm machines market with significant developments include Nikon Metrology Inc., Quality Vision International, Perceptron, Inc., Laser Mechanisms, Inc., and Optical Metrology Services Ltd.

Articulate Arm Machines Market – Dynamics

Growing adoption of automated measurement technology in product manufacturing

The field of science that concerned with both theoretical and practical aspects of measurement is known as metrology. These metrological solutions assist product manufacturers to make their manufacturing processes fast and efficient by allowing comprehensive measurement and inspection of every element involved. Thus to improve manufacturing process demand of automated measurement technology is increased. This increased demand can drives the growth of articulate arm machines in manufacturing industry.

Growing Demand of Advanced Measuring technology for 3D Inspection

3D systems metrology inspection tools can identify process issues quickly which will results in highly accurate inspection and saving of surplus production cost as well as it can increase product and manufacturing quality. Thus demand for 3D data system for modelling and analysis are largely increase. Hence the rapid acceptance of 3D data inspection technology are expected to drive the growth of articulate arm machines market during forecast period.

