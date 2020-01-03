Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By CAGR of 26.9% 2025 : Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025> Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

Scope of the Report

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size was 1449.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7672 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.9% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study > Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic, NXP

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

