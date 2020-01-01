Assessment Services Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Assessment Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Assessment Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Assessment Services in this report refers to a kind of service that helps the company, academic, government and other institutions assess the knowledge, skills and abilities, etc.
On the basis of type, the Assessment Services market is segmented into Online Medium and Offline Medium. The Online Medium is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2018.
Applications, included in this market are Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, Certification Assessment Services. Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018.
In 2018, the global Assessment Services market size was 17 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AON
Korn Ferry
CEB
Psytech
Hogan Assessments
Aspiring Minds
TTI Success Insights
Cubiks
Performanse
Talent Plus
NSEIT
AssessFirst
Chandler Macleod
TeamLease
IBM
DDI
MeritTrac
Mettl
Prometric
Pearson Vue
PSI
Yardstick
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Medium
Offline Medium
Market segment by Application, split into
Entrance Assessment Services
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
Certification Assessment Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
