Assessment Services Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

The Global Assessment Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Assessment Services in this report refers to a kind of service that helps the company, academic, government and other institutions assess the knowledge, skills and abilities, etc.

On the basis of type, the Assessment Services market is segmented into Online Medium and Offline Medium. The Online Medium is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2018.

Applications, included in this market are Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, Certification Assessment Services. Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018.

In 2018, the global Assessment Services market size was 17 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AON

Korn Ferry

CEB

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

Aspiring Minds

TTI Success Insights

Cubiks

Performanse

Talent Plus

NSEIT

AssessFirst

Chandler Macleod

TeamLease

IBM

DDI

MeritTrac

Mettl

Prometric

Pearson Vue

PSI

Yardstick

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Market segment by Application, split into

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

