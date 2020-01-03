Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026: Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG

Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market report studies the global market key regions, market potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and threats. In addition, it strategically profiles the leading key players and thoroughly analyzes their growth strategies. This is a particular market research report, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. It also analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions. To advance customer experience while using this Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market research report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well.

Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market By Type (Warm Autoimmune Induced Hemolytic Anemia, Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) and Others), Therapy Type (First Line Therapy, Second Line Therapy, Third Line Therapy), Drugs (Steroid Therapy, Immunosuppressive Agents and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Few of the major competitors currently working in the autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment market are Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Vertice Pharma, Concord Biotech, Alkem Labs, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corporation, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others.

Global Autoimmune hemolytic anemia Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia is also known as idiopathic autoimmune hemolytic is defined as rare, autoimmune disorders in which various types of auto-antibodies are directed against red blood cells. It occurs when immune system dysfunction and start produces auto-antibodies, which destroy red blood cells at faster rate before there life span over. Destruction of red blood cells results in severe complications including anemia, leading to weakness and fatigue.

According to the statistics published in the Orphanet,an estimated annual incidence of autoimmune hemolytic anemia is 1 in 35,000-80,000 in the North America and Western Europe. Huge financial support from the government and increase demand of novel treatment are key factors for market growth

Market Drivers

The emergence of drugs such as penicillin, antimalarial medicines, sulfa medicines and acetaminophen for treating chronic conditions as these drugs can induce hemolytic anemia is act as drivers for market growth

Prevalence of certain tumors and autoimmune disorders can increase the risk of hemolytic anemia is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Limited availability of specific medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of hemolytic anemia is restraining the market growth

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Segmentation: Global Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market

By Type

Warm Autoimmune Induced Hemolytic Anemia

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD)

Others

By Therapy Type

First Line Therapy

Second Line Therapy

Third Line Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Steroid Therapy Prednisone

Immunosuppressive Agents Mycophenolate Cyclophosphamide Others

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc initiated phase II/III trial for Nipocalimab (M281), an FcRn inhibitor to be developed for the treatment of warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA). It is also received Fast Tract designation from the FDA for Nipocalimab. The Fast Track designation accelerates review timelines and enhances the interaction with the FDA, which can bring drug to the patients as quickly as possible.

In June 2019, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presented a data for its phase II (PLAUDIT study) of APL-2 at the 24th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), the Netherlands. The trial has demonstrated improvements in hematologic measures in patients with utoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), including cold agglutinin disease (CAD) and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). Seeing the potential promising results of their upcoming novel C3 inhibitor will help the patients with autoimmune hemolytic anemia throughout the world.

Competitive Analysis:

Global autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global autoimmune hemolytic anemia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

