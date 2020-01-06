Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

Market Outlook

When yeast is broken down into its constituent component it is converted into autolysed yeast extract. The autolysed extract found in the market generally contains free monosodium glutamate or glutamic acid, and is often used in replacement to MSG. Autolyzed yeast extract is primarily used in the food industry as a flavor enhancer. The production of autolyzed yeast extract is done by breaking down Baker’s yeast through a series of steps including autolysis. The final product of autolyzed yeast extract is either stored in paste or liquid form or at times it is spray dried to achieve its powder form. According to Colorado State University many people try to avoid the consumption of autolyzed yeast extract as it a source of hidden gluten. Moreover, due to the fact that autolyzed yeast extract contains MSG, it becomes a possible concern for consumers about consumption of autolyzed yeast extract only on a daily basis. According to USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service while labeling, MSG does not have to be listed separately even the source is autolyzed yeast extract.

Increasing Demand for Autolyzed Yeast Extract for the Production of Beer

As autolyzed yeast extract is low in sodium and high in flavor, it is highly used for flavor enhancing purpose. Autolyzed yeast extract is known for its own taste and helps in bringing a distinguished taste in soups, salad dressings, gravies, dressings, bread, snacks etc. due to which the demand for autolyzed yeast extract has increased substantially, which is expected to boost the autolyzed yeast extract market over the forecast period. With the increasing demand for autolyzed yeast extract for its characteristic flavor, many beer manufacturers are including autolyzed yeast extract in the process of beer manufacturing. As autolyzed yeast extract is rich in source of vitamin B and micronutrients, many food manufacturers are also including autolyzed yeast extract in its processed foods, except for baby foods. Moreover, autolyzed yeast extract is highly used in feed supplements and industrial fermentation operations. Such inclusion has enabled the local manufacturers of autolyzed yeast extract to expand and reach the global market, which is expected to boost the growth of the autolyzed yeast extract market. The consumption of autolyzed yeast extract has increased in the past few years across the globe, owing to its increase in use in the bakery industry, which is anticipated to bolster the autolyzed yeast extract market over the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54153

Global Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global autolyzed yeast extract market are Royal DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen A/S, Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Alltech Inc., Leiber Gmbh, Associated British Foods Plc, Lesaffre Group, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., AB Mauri, Titan Biotech and Bioorigin among others. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the demand from the feed industry for Autolyzed Yeast Extract will grow significantly, owing to its nutrient and flavor content.

Opportunities for Market Participants

According to sources, bread consumption have been steadily increasing around the world. The gradual rise in this consumption is the major factor causing a surge in demand for autolysed yeast extract and this rise in the consumption of baked good has been indirectly triggering the demand for the autolysed yeast extract market over the forecast period. This situation is creating an opportunity for regional players to enter into the autolyzed yeast extract market to leverage the growing demand for clean label and highly nutritive products. Owing to a rise in the demand for organic products, consumers are gradually adopting organic products into their regular diet, due to which organic autolysed yeast extract has been enduring demand, especially in the North American market, which also creates major opportunities for players already established in this autolyzed yeast extract market. Populations in the majority of countries across the globe are progressively preferring foods with healthy ingredients such as autolyzed yeast extract and this is a major trend crafting high probable opportunities for players offering products containing autolyzed yeast extract.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer