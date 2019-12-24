Automated 3D Printing Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The automated 3D printing solutions are being employed by major manufacturing companies to expand their production. These solutions would prove to be highly cost-effective and time-saving in the coming years. The North America region is expected to hold maximum share owing to the presence of significant market players and the rapid adoption of the technologies in the area. The key players are seen to focus on new product development and launches to expand their hold on the market during the forecast period.

The automated 3D printing market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological advancements in the field of additive manufacturing coupled with emerging automation trends in industries. Moreover, the enhanced focus of industries on production cost and efficiency is further expected to boost market growth. However, the high installation costs of automation equipment may negatively influence the growth of the automated 3D printing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid implementation of 3D printing for mass production is expected to create symbolic growth opportunities for the key players of the automated 3D printing market in the coming years.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.3D Systems Corporation

2.ABB Ltd.

3.EOS GmbH

4.Formlabs Inc.

5.General Electric Company

6.KUKA AG

7.Materialise NV

8.SLM Solutions Group AG

9.Stratasys Ltd.

10.The ExOne Company

The “Global Automated 3D Printing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated 3D printing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, process, end user, and geography. The global automated 3D printing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated 3D printing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automated 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of offering, process, and end user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as automated production, material handling, part handling, multiprocessing, and post-processing. The market on the basis of the end user, is classified as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, consumer products, energy, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated 3D printing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated 3D printing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

