Automated Border Control Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Type (ABC kiosk, ABC e-gate), Application (Land port, Seaport, Airport), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Automated Border Control Market was valued at USD 462.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2002.13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Automated Border Control (ABC) is defined as the use of automated or semi-automated systems which can verify the identity of travelers at border crossing points, without the need for human intervention. ABC system consists of one or two physical barriers, document readers, a monitor displaying instructions, a biometric capture device, and system management hardware and software. Benefits of ABC include – processing increased numbers of low-risk passengers quickly, cost-effectively maintaining the security and integrity of borders.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising international passenger travel

1.2 Growing security concerns

1.3 Rising need for automation across all port facilities

1.4 Accuracy in border crossing process through IoT devices and services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing threat of identity theft

2.2 Poor standardization

2.3 Large capital required for infrastructure projects

Market Segmentation:

The Global Automated Border Control Market is segmented on the component, type, application, and region.

1. By Component:

1.1 Software

1.2 Hardware

1.3 Services

2. By Type:

2.1 ABC kiosk

2.2 ABC e-gate

3. By Application:

3.1 Land port

3.2 Seaport

3.3 Airport

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Accenture

2. Indra Sistemas

3. Vision-Box

4. Secunet Security Networks

5. Sita

6. Gunnebo

7. Cross Match Technologies

8. OT-Morpho

9. NEC Corporation

10. Gemalto

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Automated Border Control Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

