Automated Container Terminal Market Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2027

Automated Container Terminal Market: Introduction

Automated container terminals use container handling equipment that facilitate the transshipment of loaded containers between different transport vehicles via automated machinery.

On account of maritime container ports, transshipments occur between holder ships and land vehicles

It is operated by using hardware, software, and terminal operating systems.

Integration of IoT in terminal automation offers huge growth opportunity for the market.

The operation of automated container terminal involves minimum human intervention. Thus, it reduces the chances of human errors such as lack of skill, lack of attention and inconsistent performance.

Automated Container Terminal Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of automation in equipment handling systems is considered a key factor fueling the growth of the automated container terminal market

Moreover, increasing number of new terminals coupled with wide scope of growth for brownfield and greenfield container terminal projects has significantly contributed to the growth of the automated container terminal market.

Globally, manufacturers from varied industry sectors increasingly demand large container ships which are expected to bolster the growth of the automated container terminal market in the coming years.

The growing demand for numerous commodities across the globe, especially from emerging economies, has created the need for large container ships.

Additionally, expensive labor cost at terminals has created the need for automated container terminals.

Automation of container terminals involves huge capital but eventually supports in reducing operational and labor cost.

Automated Container Terminal Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on automation degree, the global automated container terminal market can be bifurcated into semi-automated and fully automated.

Semi-automated segment is expected to hold major share of the automated container terminal market during the forecast period. The growing use of semi-automated container terminals can be attributed to the low level of human skills, lesser capital investment, and low upgrade variations related to semi-automation.

Based on project type, the global automated container terminal market can be segmented into greenfield and brownfield.

Based on offering, the global automated container terminal market can be divided into software, services, and equipment.

The services segment accounted for the largest automated container terminal market share in 2018. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Automated Container Terminal

In terms of region, the global automated container terminal market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for automated container terminals from 2019 to 2027 followed by Europe and North America. Additionally, the market in this region is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the upcoming years.

Growth of various industries such as processed food, steel, electronic gadgets, electrical machinery, textiles, and industrial goods have enhanced the automated container terminal market in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global automated container terminal market was moderately concentrated in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: