Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Worth USD 13,808.2 Million by 2025: The Insight Partners

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market comprises of the storage systems that on operator’s commands are used for either storage or retrieval of products inside a warehouse for optimization and space efficiency needs. The space efficiencies achieved coupled with the rising demands for strategically managed SCM by various end-user industries especially retail, e-commerce and logistics are drastically creating opportunities for implementations of such storage systems in the recent times. The space and cost savings realized after implementations of automated storage and retrieval systems is reaping rich dividends for the users of it and thus, encouraging investments from various corners for further up gradations in the technology.

Established players in the storage system arena are looking for integration of IoT and robotics to further grab better opportunities. Daifuku Co.Ltd., Kardex Group, Intelligrated and Interlake Mecalux are few of the major players in this market that provide solutions pertaining to automated storage and retrieval systems. These players have major deployments in the Europe and North American regions, as both the geographies are technologically advanced and experience integrated automation benefiting the ongoing business processes.

The global ASRS market is segmented based on types as: Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Carousals, VLM, and others. On the basis of end-user ASRS market can be further divided into Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, E-commerce, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, and other end users.

The global automated storage and retrieval systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 13,808.2 Mn in the year 2025. One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for automated storage and retrieval systems is the need for optimized and space efficient storage systems. Growing population across the globe, is tremendously impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries. In order to cater to this enormously increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their productions significantly.

Moreover, the modular structure of these systems ensure flexibility and scalability. Thus, need for fast, space efficient, and cost effective storage systems along with maximum throughput and productivity, is driving the market for automated storage and retrieval storage solutions, across most of the end-user industries.

List of Companies: Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Intelligrated, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Murata Machinery Ltd., System Logistics SpA, SSI Schaefer Systems International, Swisslog Holding AG and Vanderlande Industries B.V.

