According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, “Automotive AC Compressor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” is expected to reach US$ 32.39 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

The global automotive AC compressor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 2% between 2018 and 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, the global market is likely to be influenced by a range of political, economic, social, technical, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is expected to witness rapid rise in demand for AC compressors, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period.

Currently, global warming is a major issue that is affecting the lives of people. Temperature of the environment is increasing by one to two degrees every year. Transportation in such weather conditions is not easy. Vehicles are equipped with AC units in order to curtail these problems, which regulates the temperature of the vehicle interior. There are two broad segments of AC compressors: electrical and conventional. Convectional compressors directly run through the engine, via a belt, which exerts pressure on the engine, leading to increase in vehicle emission. Increase in vehicle emission leads to a rise in global warming, as vehicular emission has greenhouse gases such as CO2 and methane. Electric vehicles have been introduced in the market in order to deal with the issue of vehicle emission. For electric vehicles, an electrical AC compressor is used. An electrical AC compressor is also utilized in premium vehicles. Demand for premium vehicles has increased due to the increase in standard of living and purchasing power capacity. Furthermore, demand for zero emission vehicles is increasing in order to overcome the problem of deteriorating environmental conditions.

The automotive AC compressor market can be segmented based on design type, drive type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. In terms of design type, the automotive AC compressor market can be divided into reciprocating and rotary. The reciprocating segment can be further sub-divided into swash type and wobble type. Reciprocating type was a leading segment of the AC compressor market in 2017 due to the higher usage and easily availability of wobble type of AC compressors in all types of vehicles including hatchbacks and heavy commercial vehicles. Their effectiveness to work in normal conditions and low prices of its components make wobble type compressors highly preferable in countries of Asia Pacific, such as India and Indonesia, where vehicle production is significantly high. The scroll sub-segment of the rotary segment witnessed expansion at a higher growth rate, as compared to the other segments of the market, in terms of design type. Increase in usage of premium vehicles with better performance is driving the scroll sub-segment of the market.

Optimization in size, advancements in methods used to manufacture AC compressors, development in materials that are utilized to manufacture automotive AC compressors, and advancements in design of AC compressors are fueling the technological growth of the automotive AC compressor.

The global automotive AC compressor market is highly cohesive, as design and manufacturing of the automotive AC compressor requires considerably skilled workers, advanced technology, high precision, and high investment. Moreover, the market witnesses the presence of major manufacturers working in the industry for several years. Major share of the automotive AC compressor market is held by local manufacturers, as they are in large numbers. Major players operating in the global automotive AC compressor market include Behr Hella Service GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Hanon Systems, Keihin Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SANDEN, Subros Limited, TD Automotive Compressor Georgia, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Valeo.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer