Automotive Augmented Reality Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2027

The consistent evolution of the augmented reality technology has had its impacts on the automotive industry too. The rapidly evolving demands for the AR technology in the automotive sector ensures and focuses on driver safety. The head-up displays (HUDs) provide comfort for the driver for reading the things displayed as well as provide a comprehensive vision to surrounding factors. The HUDs are equipped with transparent displays and guide the driver on the path and the directions without altering their line of sight.

Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

The global automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of function, sensor technology, digital technology and level of autonomous driving. Based on function, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into AR HUD with Navigation, AR HUD with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), AR HUD with Standard Functions, AR HUD with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Advanced AR HUD. On the basis of sensor technology, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into LiDAR, Radar, Sensor Fusion and CCD/CMOS Image Sensors. Further, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of digital technology into TFT-LCD and other advanced technologies. The automotive augmented reality market on the basis of the level of autonomous driving is classified into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous.

Automotive Augmented Reality Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automotive Augmented Reality Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

