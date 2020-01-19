Automotive Body-in-White Market to 2025 – Eagle Press & Equipment, Magna International, Martinrea International

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Automotive Body-in-White” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

BIW market is expected to grow US$ 125.6 billion by 2025 from US$ 88.7 billion in 2016. The sales of BIW is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, material type markets influence their sales. Aluminium, steel, magnesium and CFRP are the material types for BIW. These types are expected to have a large impact on the growth of BIW market.

High rate of global passenger car production in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India provide significant opportunities for the global suppliers of BIW to increase the market share in these countries. These countries contribute almost 90% of the total production of passenger cars across Asia Pacific, and will strongly support the overall growth of global BIW market.

Increasing use of lightweight materials in the development of electric vehicles for better efficiency on enhanced use and better mileage is also one of the major reason for the growth of the BIW market. For this, the electric vehicles are manufactured using different materials such as steel grades range, high cost aluminium and CFRP composites.

Gestamp Automicion SA ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering Hyundai Rotem Company AIDA Engineering Ltd. BENTELER International AG Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Magna International Inc. Martinrea International Inc.

High capital investment for high-end manufacturing capabilities could arise as a restraining factor in the market such as advanced manufacturing and fabrication techniques for lightweight components. Therefore, only few large players in the market are able to fulfill the demands of the OEMs, which restricts the market growth.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automotive body-in-white components market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the BIW industry.

Table of Content:

1 Table of Contents 2

2 Introduction 16

3 Key Takeaways 18

4 Market Landscape 22

5 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Key Industry Dynamics 26

6 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Qualitative Analysis 32

7 Automotive BIW Component Market Global 34

8 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis By Material Type 36

9 Global Automotive BIW Components % Share Analysis By Material Composition 41

10 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis By Component Position 48

11 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis By Component Type 54

12 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis By Body Structure 63

13 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Geographical Analysis 67

14 Industry Landscape 118

15 Competitive Landscape 119

16 Global Automotive BIW Component Market Key Company Profiles 121

17 Appendix 152

