Automotive Dyno Market is Booming Globally and Set Strong Growth by 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global automotive dyno market size reached US$ 891 Million in 2018. A dynamometer, also known as a dyno, is a load device that measures the power output of an engine. This includes mechanical parameters, such as force, power, speed, rotational speed (RPM) and torque of the vehicle. A dynamometer is assembled using several components, such as a shaft with bearings, speed sensor, resistance surface, strain gage, and resistance mechanism in free rotating housing. It is primarily utilized in the automotive industry for recording emissions, fuel consumption, rotational speed, acceleration of rollers, and the resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes. Apart from this, it also finds application in computing Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT), Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) and Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR).

Global Automotive Dyno Market Trends:

Owing to rapid urbanization, industrialization and the burgeoning automotive industry, there is a boost in the overall sales of automobiles worldwide for everyday commutation and the transportation of goods. This, along with the rising demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment, is bolstering the automotive dyno market growth. The increasing applicability of dynamometers in various industries, such as aerospace, aviation and marine, which require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines is another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, technological innovations, including the development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer, and the availability of automation procedures, such as engine mounting testbed and crank angle position detection are anticipated to propel the market growth further. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,039 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2024.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Chassis Dyno

2. Engine Dyno

3. Others

Based on the product type, the market has been classified into chassis, engine and other dynamometers. At present, chassis dyno represents the most preferred product type worldwide.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Automotive OEM

2. Automotive Aftermarket

On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into automotive OEM and aftermarket.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the largest market. Other major markets include Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being AVL List GmbH, Horiba, Ltd., Meidensha Corporation, Power Test, Inc., SAKOR Technologies Inc., Taylor Dynamometer Inc., Rototest International AB, MTS Systems Corporation, National Technical Systems (NTS), SuperFlow, Schenck Process, SGS SA, Sierra Instruments Inc., Mustang Advanced Engineering, The KAHN Companies and Froude Hofmann Ltd.

