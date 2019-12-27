Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Growth, Opportunities 2027 | Key Manufacturers are BorgWarner, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA, Gentherm Incorporated

The Industry report for “Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

An energy recovery system is an automotive system for recovering the energy of a moving vehicle. The recovered energy is stored in a reservoir and reuse for the functioning of the vehicle. This system is environment-friendly, and it improves the performance of the vehicle that raises demand for the automotive energy recovery system market. Increasing strict government regulation for vehicle emission and performance in vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive energy recovery system market.

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA, Gentherm Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Robert Bosch GMBH, Tenneco Inc., TRW

An exhaust recovery system is used to convert exhaust gas into useful electrical power, which raises demand for the automotive energy recovery system market. The preference of consumers is changing towards fuel efficient and improved performance vehicle that boosting demand for the automotive energy recovery system market. Rising adoption of the energy recovery system in a vehicle for the increase in fuel-efficiency, economy, and improve vehicle performance that fuels the growth of the market. An increasing number of passenger cars, also a rising number of EVs are expected to drives the growth of the automotive energy recovery system market.

The global automotive energy recovery system market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as regenerative braking system, turbocharger, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

