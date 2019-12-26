Automotive Engine Degreaser Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2025

Degreaser is a chemical compound that dissipates greases, oils, and other water-insoluble substances from tools, machines, floors, and other hard surfaces. Heavy duty degreasers are required in case of heavy grease buildup. They are usually made of hydrocarbon solvents such as xylene and kerosene.

Automotive engine degreasers clean the metal by washing grease, oil, and dirt from automotive engine parts. Some automotive engine degreasers can also be useful for farm equipment, lawn mowers, tractors, and industrial equipment. These can be used to clean oil or grease spots from the garage floor. Degreasers can be employed in concentrated form or be diluted to various concentrations depending upon the task at hand.

Automotive engine degreasers have concentrated formula that enables them to penetrate dirt, oil, and grease on contact and create a barrier between the surface and stain. Most automotive engine degreasers are biodegradable, non-abrasive, non-flammable, and phosphate-free. Degreasers with the industrial strength formula can be employed on various surfaces in home, automotive, marine, farm and shop.

Disposal of used degreasers in the trash or on the ground should be avoided, as it can be hazardous. Excess solvents can be used later if the cleaned parts are kept to drain for a period of time. Degreasers can be re-used till their cleaning ability is entirely expended.

Automotive engine degreasers can work well when the grease is warm and soft. Degreaser should be removed from the surface on which it is applied before it gets dry. It is used to clean engines; however, it should not to be used on painted surfaces. Degreasers should not be used on a hot engine, especially if it is of the flammable solvent type. Sometimes, the concentration of the water-based degreasers needs to be increased in order to clean out the grease faster.

Automotive Engine Degreaser Market Segmentation

Based on composition, the automotive engine degreaser market can be segmented into water-based and solvent-based. Both these degreasers can be employed on greasy engines. Degreasers are biodegradable and environmentally safe; however, when they dissolve the grease on an engine, the mixture of grease and degreasing solution is considered as hazardous waste. Thus, it needs special environmental handling.

Solvent-based or oil-based automotive engine degreasers are typically flammable and toxic. They can cause pollution with their disposal in soil or groundwater in even small amounts. Many oil-based degreasers readily evaporate and contribute to smog or ground level ozone. As compared to solvent-based degreasers, water-based degreasers are safer, as they are less toxic. Furthermore, they can be broken down in sewage treatment facilities. Nevertheless, solvent-based degreasers are preferred due to their superior performance and ability to cut through heavy grease buildup better than most water-based products.

Automotive Engine Degreaser Market: Region-wise Outlook

The market for automotive engine degreaser is majorly dependent on the global automobile industry. Regular vehicle check-up and its maintenance is likely to boost the demand for automotive engine degreaser. Well-established OEMs are driving the automotive engine degreaser market. Demand for automotive engine degreaser is likely to be higher in Asia Pacific as compared to that in other regions. However, the market in Europe and North America is considered mature. The primary impact on the market for automotive engine degreasers is expected to be from existing automobile fleet rather than the new sales in the automobile industry. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, Japan, and India are projected to exhibit higher consumption as compared to that in other countries.

Automotive Engine Degreaser Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the automotive engine degreaser market include WD-40 Company, Zep Inc., Radiator Specialty Company, 3D Products, Penray, Royal Purple, and Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH.

