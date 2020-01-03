Automotive Engine Ignition Coil Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Engine Ignition Coil: Introduction

An ignition coil is an integral part of an engine, which is required to create a high voltage spark that is needed for combustion. An ignition coil primarily consists of copper windings and a casing made of plastic or laminated iron.

The vehicle ignition coil acts as a transformer and amplifies a low voltage power supply to high voltage, which creates a spark at the end of the spark plug that is fitted into the combustion chamber of an engine. For instance, a typical ignition coil is able to amplify a 12 volts power supply to around 25,000 to 30,000 volts.

A properly functioning ignition coil ensures a timely spark and ensures no delay in combustion of fuel and thereby, on-time vehicle start

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Engine Ignition Coil Market

The ignition coil needs to be well-maintained in order to avoid backfiring and stalling of the vehicle, which is likely to augment the market. Backfiring of an engine indicates failure of the ignition coil, as an engine backfires if the spark is not generated in the combustion chamber, which results in poor fuel economy.

According to WHO data, 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed WHO guideline limits and is not suitable for living. Furthermore, the data claims that about 7 million people die each year owing to air pollution. Vehicle emission contributes significantly to air pollution worldwide. Therefore, demand for higher ignition voltage in the restricted space of a combustion chamber, in order to reduce emissions and lower fuel consumption, is driving the need for development of ignition coils. For instance, Diamond Electric MFG. Co., Ltd., Japan has developed a new ignition method that can discharge sparks multiple times to a thousandth of a second and deliver high voltage output. This ensures stable combustion and has improved fuel consumption by 2%.

Regulatory organizations and government authorities including World Health Organization, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Protection UK and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA are providing guidelines and enacting stringent rules and regulations to control air pollution and curb climate change. For instance, vehicle standards such as Clean Air Act Amendments (CAAA), California Standards (CARB), Japanese emission standards for gasoline and LPG passenger cars, and Euro 5/6 standards are being implemented in several countries worldwide to reduce air pollution.

All the factors mentioned above are, consequently, propelling the global automotive engine ignition coil market

Aftermarket segment to offer lucrative opportunities to automotive engine ignition coil market

An automotive engine ignition coil lasts for approximately 30,000 miles and its life may vary as per the manufacturer’s warranty

Federal laws in the U.S. have prompted automakers to install an ignition coil and ignition module on new vehicles that should be warranted for at least two years or 24,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Ignition coil should always be maintained in a good operating condition, as it is responsible for optimal performance of the engine and subsequently, the vehicle

Shorter lifespan of engine ignition coil and severe government regulations on regular replacements of ignition coil to ensure vehicle fuel economy are key factors propelling the global automotive engine ignition coil market

Asia Pacific to dominate global automotive engine ignition coil market

Rapid urbanization and expansion of construction, e-commerce, and mining industries is driving logistics activity in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, in the region. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific, thereby boosting the automotive engine ignition coil market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in global automotive engine ignition coil market:

The global automotive engine ignition coil market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. Few key players operating in the global automotive engine ignition coil market are:

BorgWarner Inc.

Walker Products, Inc.

MARSHALL ELECTRIC, CORP

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Delphi Auto Parts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

