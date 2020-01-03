Automotive Engine Rocker System Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Engine Rocker System: Introduction

The rocker arm is a crucial component of an IC-engine, and it converts and transmits the rotary motion of a camshaft into reciprocating motion. This reciprocating motion enables the opening and closing of the valves via the valve lifter (tappet).

The timing of valve opening and closing decides the amount of air entering the combustion chamber and subsequently, determines the air-fuel mixture ratio. The rocker arm plays an important role in maintaining vehicle efficiency, as it is responsible for the timely opening and closing of the engine valve.

Key drivers of global automotive engine rocker system market

Rise in demand for vehicles with lower emissions and high fuel-efficiency is likely to propel the global automotive engine rocker system market. For instance, the European Commission has enacted Regulation (EU) 2019/1242, under which manufacturers of heavy duty commercial vehicles have been compelled to reduce CO2 emission by 30% below 2005 levels between 2020 and 2030. This initiative has been taken in accordance with the Paris Agreement and aims to curb climate change by improving vehicle efficiency and reducing emissions. Vehicle standards and legislations enforced by government authorities and regulatory bodies are also prompting automakers to manufacture vehicles with greater air-fuel ratio, which ensures lower vehicle emissions. For instance, EURO 6 in Europe, Bharat Stage VI in India, and China 6 standard in China are a few standards enacted to reduce emissions in their respective countries.

Weight reduction of the engine and its components in vehicles is driving technological developments in internal combustion engines. Lightweight components enable automakers to increase vehicle efficiency. The engine rocker system, commonly referred to as rocker arm, is made of steel, aluminum, and alloys, which possess high strength and light weight, and are used in high speed engines.

The failure of a rocker arm makes the engine useless. Moreover, the cost of replacing an automotive engine rocker system, in case of failure, is high. The failure of an automotive engine rocker system is attributed to stress concentration owing to load. Consequently, automakers are prompting designers and technicians to explore new technologies and methods to manufacture engine rocker systems. Various companies worldwide are investing heavily in research and development which focuses on using different material, alloys, manufacturing methods to produce better engine rocker systems. This, in turn, is driving the global automotive engine rocker system market.

Increase in use of titanium to manufacture rocker arm to boost global automotive engine rocker system market

Engine rocker arms need to possess high thermal resistance so that the engine cooling functions effectively. Rocker arms made of titanium are stronger, more durable, and can withstand high temperatures. Consequently, these are being preferred by OEMs and aftermarket players. Increasing usage of titanium to manufacture automotive engine rocker arm is driving the global automotive engine rocker system market.

Rising demand for electric vehicles to restrain automotive engine rocker system market

Traditional internal combustion engines are facing a challenge from electric vehicle automakers. Rising concerns about global warming and climate change are prompting automakers to develop electrical vehicles, which are emission free. Recent technological advancements in vehicle batteries have enabled vehicles to cover longer distances per charge. The operational cost of an electrical vehicles is low as compared to that of gasoline or diesel operated vehicles. For instance, a study conducted in the U.S. reveals that the cost per mile for an electrically powered vehicle is US$ 0.04 and a vehicle can drive approximately 100 miles for US$ 3.4, while the operating cost of a gasoline vehicle with average of 22 miles per gallon is roughly US$ 3.5.

Low cost per mile driven, low maintenance cost, and reduced noise and vibrations are a few benefits that are driving the demand for electrical vehicles, which in turn is hampering the global automotive engine rocker system market

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive engine rocker system market

Presence of numerous state-of-the-art material science research and development centers in China is likely to fuel development of materials that are lightweight, thermal resistant, and are available at low cost in the automobile industry.

Strategic investments by major OEMs and domestic players in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are propelling manufacturing industries in Asia Pacific. All the factors mentioned above are likely to boost the automotive engine rocker system market in Asia Pacific.

