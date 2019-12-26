According to the report, the global automotive exhaust emission control device market is anticipated to surpass US$ 100 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Implementation of emission standards by governments to address climate change and pollution is driving the automotive emission control device market. Emission control devices for petrol and diesel engine vehicles are utilized in different combinations in order to comply with emission norms. Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America witnessed a high demand for commercial vehicles. Diesel being a widely accepted fuel that is employed in heavy duty vehicles emits considerable amount of hazardous pollutants. A diesel particulate filter (DPF) curbs particulate matter emission by almost 85%. Europe and North America have widely accepted this technology in order to meet Euro 6 and U.S 2010 (Tier 3) and Euro 6 emission norms.

Read Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46041

China and India have planned to adopt China 6 and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms, respectively, from 2019. The adoption of Euro 6 equivalent standards by China and India is anticipated to boost the emission control device market in these countries. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico have also proposed to arrive at Euro 6 equivalent emission norms. The transition of developing countries that witness high vehicle demand to advanced emission stages is estimated to boost the emission control device market in those countries.

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and DPF are mandatory devices fitted on heavy duty vehicles in Europe and the U.S. A similar combination of SCR and DPF with diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) is anticipated to be adopted in countries transitioning to Euro 6 equivalent standards. The lean NOx trap (LNT,) a NOx control device, is most widely utilized on light duty diesel engines and passenger vehicles with a DPF and a DOC. Europe witnesses a high concentration of light duty diesel and passenger vehicles and hence, is a highly attractive market for emission control devices.

Adoption of gasoline direct injection technology by automakers in order to achieve fuel efficiency has resulted in higher particle matter emission in gasoline engines. Thus, the gasoline particulate filter (GPF) is utilized downstream with a conventional three-way catalytic converter (TWC) to trap pollutants. Europe and North America witnessed a high demand for GPF. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is at a nascent stage; however, it anticipated to witness significant rise in demand for GPFs during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46041

Utilization of gasoline internal combustion engines in hybrid vehicles results in pollution. Therefore, hybrid vehicles usually utilize a TWC to reduce emissions. High penetration of diesel fuel and capacity engines in commercial vehicles has led to the high scope of application of emission control devices in commercial vehicles. High demand for passenger vehicles owing to rise in disposable income is also anticipated to boost the emission control device market.

Key players operating in the global automotive emission control market include Johnson Matthey, Faurecia, Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co., KG, DENSO Corporation, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Bosal, Katcon, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Jetex Exhaust Ltd., SANGO Co., Ltd., Continental Emitech GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Albonair GmbH, IBIDEN Co., Ltd, and Corning Incorporated.